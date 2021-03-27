Utah Basketball Hires Former USD Head Coach to Lead Program

The Pac 12 just got another great coach in the "Conference of Champions" as the Utah Utes just upgraded big time as head coach of their college basketball program.

That is saying something too as Utah just parted ways with a solid coach in Larry Krystkowiak but a change was needed and Utah hit a home run.

He took Utah State to the NCAA Tournament two of the last three years and would have been three for three if the COVID-19 pandemic didn't cancel the 2020 tournament.

I've always been impressed with his coaching, his branding, his intellect, and his personality.

I wish him nothing but the best of luck as he tries to recreate the magic he's had in that state over the last few years in his new gig.

For more information on the Utes basketball program, their current roster, and news surrounding the University of Utah athletic department, you can visit their website.