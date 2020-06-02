We asked Sioux Falls radio fans via Facebook this question: Using a Movie Title, How Would You Describe 2020 So Far? You all deserve an Academy Award. Bravo!

Here's what y'all said:

Neal Yang via Youtube

Beavis and Butthead Do America ~ Terry M.

Unforgettable ~ Cindy S.

Any Roland Emmerich film ~ Eric F.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest! ~ Kari H.

Dazed and Confused ~ Shane K

28 Days Later ~ Syrene D

8 Million Ways to Die ~ Mark P

Towering Inferno ~ Paul D

Hobo with a Shotgun ~ Mike J.

A Series of Unfortunate Events ~ Sabrina

The Purge ~ Clarinda L

The Perfect Storm ~ Danny V

Wag the Dog ~ Jamie M.

Trainwreck ~ Ruth H

Titanic ~ Rod P.

Armageddon ~ Brian B.

Zombie apocalypse ~ John J.

Twister ~ Lee H.

The Crazies ~ Andrew B.

Birdbox ~ Paula C.

Apocalypse Now ~ Laine L.

Avengers - Infinity War ~ Cole H.

Anything directed by David Lynch ~ Charlie S.

Armageddon ~ Luke V, Brian B.

Jumanji ~ Trudi F-G.

End of Days ~ B102.7

Contagion ~ Christy F.

The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964) ~ Jim T.

Deep Impact ~ Shana K.

Groundhog Day ~ Sherilyn N.C.

Falling Down ~ Richard M.

Shawshank Redemption ~ BoyLee H.

HELTER SKELTER ~ Vivien N, Dixie K.

A Walk to Remember ~ Seeley S. L.

The Search for Spock ~ Terry G..

Resident Evil ~ Kristie H.

The Twilight Zone ~ Debbie D.R.

The NeverEnding Story ~ Ray H.

Fast and Furious ~ Brenda W-S.

Hoaxed ~ Justin E.

Outbreak ~ Dixie K.

Twister ~ Holly B.

Last House in The Left ~ Bruce C.

Onward ~ Chris S.

Caligula ~ Lonell W.

Mississippi Burning ~ Tracey Jo T.F.

Shitty ~ Gail H. (I don't remember if that was in theaters)

Superbad ~ Dayna J.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly ~ Ashley C.

Dumb and Dumber ~ Kristi S.