USHL Announces Start of the Sioux Falls Stampede Season

The Sioux Falls Stampede now know when their 2020-2021 season will start after the USHL announced their start date on Tuesday.

The United States Hockey League (USHL) will start on November 6, with the season commencing on April 24.

The 2019-2020 Sioux Falls Stampede season was halted in March due to COVID-19 and was eventually canceled due to the pandemic.

The USHL has said they made sure to be flexible with their schedule in order to plan for unknowns of the virus.

The regular season schedule allows for flexibility for games to be moved to the back of the schedule due to postponements, capacity restrictions, or other factors.

Not only does the USHL have flexibility with their schedule, but they also have flexibility with their plans in order to make sure all parties involved are as safe as possible.

USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity made that clear in their statement on Tuesday, saying “We have created a plan to bring players to our markets and in order to safely begin development and ultimately competition."

He added, "Should conditions change, this plan will allow our league the flexibility to react to new circumstances, and we will adjust accordingly.”

For more information on the USHL and the upcoming 2020-2021 season for all teams in the league, you can visit their website.