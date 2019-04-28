USF’s Sheffield Off to Mini Camp Invite with Indianapolis Colts

It has been a big week for the University of Sioux Falls football program as Trey Pipkins was drafted on Friday and now another member of the program is off to the NFL.

University of Sioux Falls offensive tackle Adam Sheffield has been invited to the Indianapolis Colts.

Sheffield was a starter for the Cougars in 2017 and 2018 and shined as a anchor along side Pipkins for a lot of success.

Mini camp invites are far from a spot on a NFL roster, but it is the first step for those who aren't drafted to try to find a spot at the next level.

According to USF's website, Sheffield will leave on Thursday, May 2 for mini camp.