USF’s Jon Anderson Named to DII National Football Committee

Jon Anderson already has a full-time job as the head coach of the University of Sioux Falls football team and now will have another role in football as well.

Coach Anderson has been named to the DII National Football Committee.

His appointment will begin in September and run through August 31, 2024, and will encompass many facets while on the committee.

Anderson will be tagged with sustaining and advancing the NCAA's mission, traditions, values, and reputation.

Additionally, he will be in on meetings that will discuss rules, rankings, selections for playoffs, and much more.

According to the Cougars press release, Coach Anderson sees it as an opportunity to represent not only USF but the NSIC as well.

"I am excited to represent the University of Sioux Falls and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on a national level on the DII Football Committee."

Obviously, those in power see what USF saw in Anderson when they hired him to replace Jed Stugart, which is a combination of leadership, football IQ, and willingness to work hard to achieve goals.

Those traits will be essential in Anderson helping shape some of the decisions within DII football for the next four years.

USF Athletic Director Pam Gohl weighed in on the opportunity for Coach Anderson as well.

"He is the first coach to serve on a DII National Committee from USF. A person with strong work ethic who is dedicated to service, this is a great opportunity for Jon, who will represent USF on an important NCAA National Committee."

In his four seasons as USF Head Coach, Anderson has tallied a 24-11 record with two DII playoff appearances.

For more information on USF athletics and the football program, you can visit USFCOUGARS.com.