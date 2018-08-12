USF Names Sam Vosler Director of Golf

The University of Sioux Falls has a new Director of Golf as Sam Vosler has been named to the position.

USF Athletic Director made the announcement that Vosler has been promoted to the director job.

Vosler has served as the women's head coach for the past two season's and now will oversee both the men's and women's programs.

It was also announced that Tavia Rutherford will serve as an assistant coach.

Rutherford was a standout on the course at USF during her playing days.

Vosler also serves as one of the lead instructors at the Sanford Golf Academy.

