You wouldn't notice that the University of Sioux Falls Men's Basketball team lost 70% of their scoring from a year ago after watching them play this year.

USF snagged their 19th win of the season and 15th in the NSIC to improve to 19-5 overall and 15-3 in the NSIC.

The Cougars defeated MSU Moorhead 79-68 on Saturday night and got a big boost from sophomore Chase Grinde who had a career-high 29 points.

USF head coach Chris Johnson has done a great job optimizing the talent on his roster and getting this group to reach new heights.

You never want to lose the kind of production the Cougars had offensively a year ago, but you can forget about those departures a lot easier when you have the kind of team Coach Johnson does this season.

They currently hold a one-game lead over Northern State in the NSIC and a three-game lead over Upper Iowa in the NSIC South Division.

USF gets back on the court this weekend as they will travel to WInona State on Friday and Upper Iowa on Saturday.

Those two games will be the precursor to the big in city rivalry game against Augustana on February 21.