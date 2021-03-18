USF Fall Football Schedule Released

University of Sioux Falls Head Football Coach Jon Anderson is set to go for the 2021 fall football season after signing 35 incoming freshmen. The Coo will have a dozen seniors returning to begin the season.

USF takes to the field on Thursday, September 2 for their season home opener against Bemidji State. The schedule includes a total of seven home games at Bob Young Field including the Key to the City game against inner-city and Northern Sun rival Augustana University on Saturday, October 2.

The first action for USF this year will be two controlled spring scrimmage games. Saturday, April 10 in Maryville against Northwest Missouri State. Then Saturday, April 24 here in Sioux Falls at BYF with Minnesota-State Moorhead.

The 2020 Northern Sun season was tanked due to COVID-19.