USF Entrepreneurial Studies Host First Ever Student Pitch Night

The University of Sioux Falls Entrepreneurial Studies department presents the Sioux Empire Student Showcase. This is their first ever student pitch night, giving high school and college students a chance to have their ideas heard, and you're invited.

The event will be Thursday, April 29th from 4 pm until 6 pm.

Five students have been pre-selected to pitch their ideas to current entrepreneurs, and anyone that wants to tune in virtually. They're competing for the chance to win prize packages that include, but are not limited to, business startup resources, capital funding, and mentorship.

Mentorship packages consist of hours with accountants, attorneys and financial advisers.

First place is $5,000 plus a mentorship package. First place also receives a web design and marketing package.

Second place is $3,000 plus a mentorship package, and third place is $1,000 plus a mentorship package.

If you would like to attend virtually, free tickets are available here.

As part of the virtual audience, your input will help pick the winner of the crowd favorite.

The University of Sioux Falls Entrepreneurial Studies department would like to thank their sponsors for helping making this inaugural event possible. Sponsors like Tiger29, Plains Commerce Bank, Susan CPA, Weisser Distributing, Maddie Peschong, Joe Wiltse, and Falls Technology Group. A very special thank you to Think3D Solutions as the technology provider.