USF Basketball Snags 19th Spot in Top 25 Preseason Poll

The 2020-2021 college basketball season is around the corner and the University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team is getting some much-deserved accolades from a preseason poll.

Basketball Times has tagged USF with the No. 19 ranking in their DII Preseason College Basketball Poll.

The Cougars are the defending NSIC South champions and I think Chris Johnson did his best job coaching a season ago.

His ability to get his team to overachieve from what many outsiders thought were realistic expectations and now be able to capitalize on their experience will be huge in the success this season.

USF will see eight of their nine top performers from last year back on the roster this season and it will be interesting to see if the Cougars can keep up their defensive dominance with so many familiar faces returning.

If so, the NSIC will be in for some tough battles all season long as the Cougars ranked No. 1 in scoring defense allowing only 66.2 PPG.

With the returning experience, some new faces, the preseason accolades, and a head coach who night in and night out always gives his team the best chance to win, the 2020-2021 season could be pretty special for USF.

Basketball Times gave Northwest Missouri State the No. 1 spot after going 31-1 a season ago, but they were unable to chase a title with the season being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the USF men's basketball, the roster, and other USF Athletics, you can visit their website.