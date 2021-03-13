USD’s David Herbster Named Athletic Director of the Year

The University of South Dakota has seen the success on the field of play increase over the last 10 years and one of the main reasons for that is the leadership at the top.

Specifically in the Athletic Department, that leadership starts with Athletic Director David Herbster.

Get our free mobile app

Whether it has been his ability to seemingly always make the right hire, to his work continuing to build the brands of D1 programs as well as his desire to help student athletes succeed, Herbster does the job the right way.

I know he doesn't need accolades to get motivation to help USD continue to move forward athletically, but it was nice to see him get the national attention he deserves.

This week, University of South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster was named the National FCS Athletic Director of the Year.

In a statement released by the University, Herbster was clearly honored by the award.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled to get the news about this award. The ADOY is a special award in that the voters are your peers and fellow leaders in intercollegiate athletics. As athletic directors, we provide opportunities for student-athletes and celebrate their victories and accomplishments, and we don’t think about the impact we are making. We have a special group here at the University of South Dakota from top to bottom, and this as much their award as it is mine.”

USD is in a great place with David Herbster leading the way and should feel very fortunate to have him running their athletic department.

For more information on University of South Dakota athletics, their rosters and upcoming schedules, you can visit their website.