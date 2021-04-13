USDA Reopens Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 for Producers

There was not a person or sector in the world that wasn't affected one way or the other this past year by COVID-19 or Coronavirus. Farmers were no exception. Many of our nations 'food providers' have already heard of programs available, but we wanted to make sure all of our 'farmer friends' are knowledgeable of programs like these.

The USDA sent out a press release informing farmers of financial assistance available to producers who were impacted by COVID-19. Administrator for the USDA Farm Service Agency, Zach Ducheneaux,

The FSA has reopened the signup period for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2. The program helps certain row crops, livestock, dairy, and specialty crop growers offset the impacts of the pandemic. Our website is your one-stop that tells you what is available and to who it's available.

We realize that many producers are itching to get out in the fields with spring planting, but we want to make sure everyone knows that this program is available in what has been a very different kind of year.

