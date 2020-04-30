USD To Hold Graduation Ceremony In the Fall

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of South Dakota has announced a new date for its Spring 2020 graduation ceremonies.

According to Dakota News Now, the university will host graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.

The original ceremony was scheduled to take place on May 9, 2020.

USD officials also announcing that all classes have been moved online until further notice. All university-hosted events and visitor activities are canceled through July 31.