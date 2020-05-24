USD Names New Radio Team for Football and Men’s Basketball

The University of South Dakota is rearranging its radio team for football and men's basketball.

The announcement came on Friday as USD named John Thayer as the play by play voice for the Coyotes as he replaces Joe Van Goor.

Thayer had been the play by play voice for women's basketball for the past 7 seasons and served as the field reporter for football broadcasts.

In a release from the University, Thayer is very excited about the opportunity.

“I am humbled and honored for this opportunity, and look forward to continuing to tell the stories of Coyote athletes. It’s been great to work with and learn from a radio veteran like Joe for the past several years. I have really enjoyed my time watching the women’s basketball program develop into a nationally-ranked team that contends every year for a Summit League title, and look forward to a new challenge and role with the Coyote Sports Network.”

Gary Culver, former Vermillion High School head coach, will stay in the booth for football games as the color analyst and Carter Woodiel is now the field reporter.

Woodiel has worked in radio calling Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association.

Van Goor exits stage right after calling tons of games for the Coyotes as he will look to spend more time with family and continue some radio work locally in the area.

He also thanked many people for the journey they had been on and the opportunity he had calling USD games.

“In particular, I’d like to thank the many coaches, student-athletes, and athletic staff for helping me broadcast football and men’s basketball since USD became fully eligible for NCAA Division I. Being in radio for 44 years and in sportscasting for 36 years, it’s time to slow down and find opportunities closer to home.”

