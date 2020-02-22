USD Holds Off SDSU and Wins Regular Season Title

In yet another great game in the long standing rivalry between the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State, USD was able to hold off SDSU for the win on Saturday.

The Coyotes defeated the Jacks 77-67 in Brookings after a hard fought battle between two really good teams.

USD was led by Chloe Lamb who put in a game high 22 points and was the catalyst offensively for the Coyotes all day long.

The win gives USD the outright regular season Summit League title and the #1 seed in the Summit League Tournament.

For most of the year, USD has been getting national recognition including their current ranking of No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.

The Summit League Tournament will be played at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls from March 7-10.

Tickets for the Summit League Tournament can be found at the Premier Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.