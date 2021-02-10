USD Has First Football Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

We knew it would eventually happen, but for the University of South Dakota football team their first postponement of the 2021 Spring season happened before the season even started.

On Wednesday, the USD Athletic Department issued a release detailing the postponement of their first game against Western Illinois scheduled for February 19.

The game between USD and Western Illinois will now take place on April 17 in Vermillion at 1 PM.

Fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN+ or ESPN 3 and will be announced at a later date.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference is playing a spring schedule after postponing its Fall schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on this decision, the USD football team, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit the USD Athletic Department website.