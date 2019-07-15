USD Gives Women’s Basketball Coach Five Year Extension

The University of South Dakota has given their head women's basketball coach a five year extension.

Dawn Plitzuweit inked a five year extension with the Coyotes that puts her under contract until the end of the 2024 season.

Plitzuweit has come in after replacing Amy Williams who took the Nebraska job a few years back and continued the winning in Vermillion.

According to the Board of Regents, the new deal will pay Plitzuweit $250,000 per season.

Last year, Plitzuweit helped lead the Coyotes to a record 26 wins and a at large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

USD Athletic Director David Herbster has done a great job in the hiring process across the board at USD and hit a home run with Plitzuweit and did a great job of working on a contract extension to keep her around for years to come.