University of South Dakota Football Season Tickets Now On Sale

The college football season will be here before we know it and if you want to secure your season tickets for the 2018 USD football schedule, you better hurry to get the best possible seats.

Season tickets are now available either at GoYotes.com or by calling 605-677-5959.

Coming off a great season, the University of South Dakota football team is looking to make it back to the postseason.

The trip a year ago to the FCS Playoffs was the first in the school's history.

There are some great home games on the schedule with match ups against the likes of Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa and NDSU.

Don't miss out of some great football in Vermillion this fall and get your season tickets today.

