After a 10-month national search the University of South Dakota has narrowed down their final three candidates for the dean position of the USD School of Law.

The search for the law school’s new dean began in March 2018 when Thomas Geu announced he would step down after five years as dean to return to a faculty position. Dr. Mary Nettleman, vice president for health affairs and dean of the USD Sanford School of Medicine, chaired the search committee.

The three finalists include:

Christopher W. Behan, professor at Southern Illinois University School of Law. Behan also served as acting dean from September 2017-July 2018 and associate dean for academic affairs from July 2014-October 2017.

Neil Fulton, former chief of staff for South Dakota Gov. Mike Rounds. Since 2010, Fulton has served in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals as federal public defender for North Dakota and South Dakota.

Elena B. Langan, dean of Concordia University School of Law. Prior to serving as dean, Langan served as associate dean for academic affairs as well as professor of law at Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.