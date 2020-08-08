The changing landscape in college football continues to change by the hour and the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University found that out first hand on Friday.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced on Friday night that they would be canceling the Fall sports season which includes football and hope to play some kind of season in the Spring.

This follows many other decisions across the country including the NCAA canceling Division II and Division III championships this week as well.

SDSU and USD would be able to play other games if they meet the health requirements to do so, but it is unlikely they will.

Here is the complete release from the Missouri Valley Football Conference and for more information on the conference's decision, you can visit their website.

"Without question the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student-athletes and hearing their feelings," stated Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State University. "What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS Playoffs. It's great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking."

The hope is that a Spring season will play itself out if the Coronavirus calms down, but that obviously isn't the current environment and the MVFC had to make the appropriate decision for them and their student-athletes.