USD and SDSU Running the Show So Far in the Summit League

The Summit League has seen some great play this year but the top of the conference is led by South Dakota State and South Dakota.

Both teams are off to an undefeated record in conference play, with USD sitting at 6-0 and SDSU at 4-0.

SDSU has been led on the offensive end by sophomore Noah Freidel who is averaging over 17.6 PPG with three others averaging double digits including forward Douglas Wilson who is scoring 15.8 PPG.

The Jacks had their upcoming games in Denver called off because of COVID-19 protocols and will hopefully return to action next week against USD in Brookings at Frost Arena.

That opponent next week for SDSU is currently the best team in the Summit League so far and the hottest as well.

USD is currently riding a seven-game winning streak including six in a row to start the season in the conference, not to mention they have a very good likelihood of getting to 8-0 in Summit League play as they will host a 2-12 Omaha team this weekend.

The Coyotes continue to be led by Stanley Umude who has started all 14 games so far this season and scored 19.4 PPG while adding 7.4 rebounds as well.

The matchup next week between SDSU and USD will be a dandy with the only two games coming next weekend in Brookings, it is sure to be a great test for both programs.

Here's a look at the rest of the standings throughout the Summit League.

For more information on the Summit League, the teams, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.

