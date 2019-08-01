USAF Thunderbirds Return to 2019 Sioux Falls Airshow

Highflying action is back at the South Dakota Air National Guard base at Joe Foss Field as the Sioux Falls Airshow takes off on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, 2019.

The airshow's featured performers are the USAF Thunderbirds. Enjoy the Lucas Oil Airshow, SOCOM Para-Commandos, Younkin Airshows, US Navy TAC Demo, US Navy Legacy Flight, SD 114th Fighter Wing Lobos, Vanguard Squadron Sky Divers, and many more performers.

Bring the family for the kid's zone, food vendors, static aircraft displays, simulators and exhibit booths, WWII Living History Camp, Midwest Honor Fight, Sioux Falls Air and Space Expo and much more!

There are a few do's and don'ts to abide by as you enter the SD Air Guard base. Airshow parking on sight is limited so plan on parking and walking or take a bus.

General admission is free and upgraded VIP Chalet Tickets gets you extra benefits. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and performances begin at 11:00 a.m for both days.

If you wish to volunteer for the airshow, contact the Maverick Air Center.