US Volunteer Gets 1st Shot Of Test Coronavirus Vaccine

On Monday, an experimental coronavirus vaccine has been administered to a healthy volunteer.

Dakota News Now reports that as the pandemic grows, there are several efforts in play worldwide to find protection against COVID-19.

Scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle administered the test vaccine and will record the results.

The National Institutes of Health developed the shots as the new coronavirus was exploding in China.

The downside is it will be at least a year before any vaccine is ready for widespread use, according to experts.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app