US Postal Service Unveils New Mail Delivery Trucks

The United States Postal Service (USPS) took a giant leap for mankind - and the planet - by investing in a new fleet of delivery vehicles we'll see on the roads in the next 10 years. They awarded their nearly $500 million initial investment to Oshkosh Defense, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to manufacture a new generation of U.S.-built postal delivery vehicles that will drive the most dramatic modernization of the USPS fleet in three decades.

According to the USPS press release, Oshkosh Defense will assemble 50,000 to 165,000 new delivery vehicles over 10 years. What makes them so attractive is they will be equipped with either fuel-efficient internal combustion engines or battery-electric powertrains. I don't mind adding they look pretty snappy, too.

What makes the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle so versatile is more cargo space and a very large windshield allowing the driver to see more of his or her surroundings. The vehicle will also be equipped with 360-degree cameras for security. Oh, and air conditioning. A huge relief for USPS employees who had to make do with no air conditioning in the woefully antiquated current ride.

“As the American institution that binds our country together, the U.S. Postal Service can have a bright and modern future if we make investments today that position us for excellence tomorrow. The NGDV program expands our capacity for handling more package volume and supports our carriers with cleaner and more efficient technologies, more amenities, and greater comfort and security as they deliver every day on behalf of the American people.” ~ Postmaster General and USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy