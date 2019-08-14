The 2019 Sanford International is going to be star studded and the field is shaping up to be very legit.

The latest name to commit to the Sanford International is former US Open winner Lee Janzen.

Janzen won the US Open twice, in 1993 and 1998.

He also has eight career tour wins and one win on the Champions Tour.

In addition to Janzen, other big names have already committed like Davis Love III, Bernhard Langer, Ratief Goosen and more.

The 2019 Sanford International will take place Sept 20-22 at the Minnehaha Country Club.

Tickets are still available and can be found at the Sanford International website.