US Auto Manufacturer Builds World’s Fast Production Car

This is a quick story. The U.S. based car company SSC North America has built the world's fastest production car.

The hypercar car is called the Tuatara and it reached an average speed of 316.11 mph on a closed portion of Nevada State Highway 160.

To claim the record, the Tuatara's driver mashed the gas pedal in one direction, the drove the car back in the opposite direction. That's to account for variations in the road surface and wind that would affect the car's performance. The average of those runs is the record.

During one of those runs, the Tuatara ripped a top speed of 331.15 miles per hour, which is good for the highest ever speed clocked on a public road. The other run was clocked at 301.07 miles per hour.

High-speed records are nothing new for SSC. Back in 2007, the company's Ultimate Aero car claimed the record. Since then, various manufactures have been battling back and forth for the title.

Specs on the car include a twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 1750 horsepower on E85 and 'only' 1375 on 91 octane. Coming in at a featherweight 2700, it weighs about as much as your average econobox.

If you're interested in owning the fastest production car of all time, there's good news. SSC plans to build a run of 100 cars that will be sold to the public. You would probably have the only Tuatara at the Sioux Falls Cars and Coffee events.

Just write the check for $1.9 million. Speed costs money, how fast do you want to go?