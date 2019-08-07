Upside Down: I-90 Road Sign near Brandon Printed Incorrectly

We've all had those, oops moments in life, in my case, I seem to have multiple oops moments every single day. But that's a story for another time.

KSFY TV is reporting the much talked about oops sign is located near the Brandon/Corson 406 exit on I-90.

Most people buzzing on by down the highway might not even catch the blunder at first glance. However, if you examine the road sign closely, you will notice the South Dakota outline overlaying the highway number is upside down. (Cue Homer Simpson's "D'oh!")

According to KSFY, the official word out of the state is the contractor that made the sign is responsible for the error. The state reached out to the contractor about correcting the mistake, and they reportedly plan on fixing the error.

However, no timeline has been given yet to correct the misprint.

Source: KSFY TV