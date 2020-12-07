UPS Limits Shipping on Packages from Select Retailers

The holiday season on a normal year is crazy for companies like UPS, FedEx, and the USPS trying to ensure everyone gets their packages in time.

But with a lot more of us being at home this year, Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals majority online too, shipping all these items has become a nightmare.

Keep in mind that 2020 's Cyber Monday broke another record at 10.8 billion dollars spent on a single day; making this the largest e-commerce shopping day to date.

According to CNBC, UPS has instructed its drivers

"on Cyber Monday to stop picking up packages at some of the largest retailers in the U.S., such as Nike, and Gap after they reached capacity allocations set by the delivery company"- CNBC

The companies that are also not going to be delivered via UPS include L.L. Bean, Macy's, Hot Topic, and Newegg.

A lot of the strain on shipping and distribution centers is being felt due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Retailers recommended shoppers to go online with the hopes to not crowd the malls this holiday season. But this has now resulted in UPS being at capacity with some of their retailers' packages through the holiday season.

Thus, the sooner you buy your online gifts, if you choose to buy online this year, the more likely your present will arrive before Christmas Day.

Source: CNBC