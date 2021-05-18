UPDATE: Two Minimum Security Inmates Back In Custody

UPDATE: Dakota News Now reports that the two South Dakota inmates who left a community work center without authorization on Monday and are back in custody.

Original Story:

Two minimum-security inmates walked off a job site on Monday according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Dakota News Now says Shawn Patrick Mills, 44, and Ronnie Wanye Moore, 44, left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without permission.

Mills is serving a five-year sentence with three years suspended for forgery and ID theft out of Minnehaha County. Mills was eligible for initial parole in October of 2021. Mills is 5'9", 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Moore is serving a ten-year sentence with five years suspended for his 6th DWI offense out of Codington County. Moore was eligible for initial parole in January 2023. Moore is 6'1", 210 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, inmates who leave a non-secure correctional facility without authorization are could be charged with second-degree escape. These two men could each serve up to five additional years in prison for walking away from the work center.

If you see either of the inmates or know their location, authorities say do not approach them. Instead, notify South Dakota State Penitentiary at 605-367-5051.