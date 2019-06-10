UPDATE: Sioux Falls Police Searching for Shooting Suspect

Police are asking for the publics help in attempting to find the man responsible for shooting three other men during an altercation that happened on North Cliff Avenue over the weekend in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV reports that authorities are currently looking for a black male between 40 and 50 years of age, with a medium build, and long dreadlocks.

The suspect took out a handgun and began firing, striking three male victims during an argument that occurred shortly before 1 PM on Saturday, (June 8) on the 100 block of North Cliff Avenue.

The victims are currently being treated for their injuries at area hospitals.

After wounding the three victims, KSFY reports the suspect fled the scene in a black 2000 Buick Park Avenue with South Dakota license plate number 1AP416. The vehicle was allegedly being driven by a woman at the time of the crime.

Should you, or anyone you know have further information regarding Saturday's shooting, you're asked to please call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (877) 367-7007 .

Source: KSFY TV