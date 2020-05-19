UPDATE: Major Rollover Accident Tuesday In East Sioux Falls

**UPDATE from the Sioux Falls Police Deptment**5/20/20**

"On May 19, 2020, at 1:43 p.m., the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to S. Cliff Ave and E. 61st St for a two-vehicle injury crash. Callers to 911 indicated the crash caused at least one vehicle to roll over and a driver of one of the vehicles to be ejected. The involved vehicles were found to be a 2015 Ford F150 being driven by a 22-year-old male and a 2007 Mazda 3 being driven by a 60-year-old-male. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital. The injuries to the driver of the Mazda are considered life-threatening. The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Cliff Ave from 57th St to 62nd St. was closed for approximately 4 hours while the crash scene was processed and a large debris field was cleaned from the roadway."

**ORIGINAL STORY**

There was a major rollover accident Tuesday afternoon in southeast Sioux Falls. The crash occurred at the corner of 61st Street & Cliff Avenue.

Car In Cliff Ave. Sioux Falls - Ben Davis

The rollover accident backed traffic up and Cliff Ave. was blocked off from 61st Street north to the Hy-Vee at 57th Street and Cliff Ave. Debris was scattered all around the road and sidewalks. Firetrucks, emergency vehicles, police cars, and police motorcycles were parked for blocks as Cliff Ave. was shut down.

Officer Investigating Vehicle Rollover on Cliff Ave.

One witness said Emergency Responders had been performing CPR on an individual in the street. Another person was sitting on the curb of the street as police and emergency personal addressed him.

Cliff Ave. Street View After Rollover Accident

This is a developing story and there is no word on the number of individuals involved in the accident or the condition of the victims.

Accident Cliff Ave. Sioux Falls - Ben Davis