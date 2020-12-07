UPDATE: Dakota Showcase Will Go On Without Fans

Four Division-1 teams take the court at the Sanford Pentagon this week for the 2020 Dakota Showcase December 10-12. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be allowed.

This new event featuring South Dakota, South Dakota State, North Dakota, and North Dakota State will play a total of six games in a round-robin format according to the Sanford Pentagon.

In a press release Jeremy Cauwels, M.D., senior vice president of clinic quality at Sanford Health said, “We realize many people want to support their favorite university in person, but the safest thing to do for all involved is to watch the games from home.”

December 10

5:30 PM – South Dakota vs. North Dakota

8:00 p.m. – South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State

December 11

5:30 PM – North Dakota vs. South Dakota State

8:00 PM – North Dakota State vs. South Dakota

December 12

5:30 PM – North Dakota State vs. North Dakota

8:00 PM – South Dakota State vs. South Dakota