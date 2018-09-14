Up with People to Return to Sioux Falls

The multi-cultural cast of 'Up with People' is making its return to Sioux Falls later this month.

KSFY TV is reporting 'Up with People' will take the stage in the Performing Arts Center of the Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School on Saturday, (September 16) for two separate performances that day, one at 2 PM and again at 6 PM.

Up with People is an upbeat, high-energy show, packed full of family friendly entertainment, containing a cast of 100 participants from 20 different countries.

The current five-month world tour is scheduled to visit communities all over the United States, Europe and Mexico.

This year's show focuses on the shared hopes for a better tomorrow and features international songs and dances, entertaining pop medleys, and original songs designed to inspire people to make their own personal commitments to keeping hope alive in the communities where they live.

Ticket prices and more information on the 2018 world tour can be found here .

Source: KSFY TV