Unwelcome Guest Started Mobile Home Fire in Northwest Sioux Falls

A man who had been a guest at a home near 17th and Melrose place was asked to leave and retaliated by setting fire to the home. According to police, the man had left and later returned to the residence while the owners were away and started a fire inside the mobile home on Wednesday (October 17) just before midnight.

According to Captain Loren McManus, Police officers were alerted by a 911 hang-up call and followed up to investigate the situation in the mobile home park in north-west Sioux Falls. When they arrived, the smell of an accelerant was in the air and officers found Carnell Lavor Jimmerson attempting to light the home on fire inside.

The 39-year-old transient was apprehended and charged with charged with failure to vacate, second-degree burglary, felony arson reckless burning, and second-degree intentional damage to property.

The police report did not document which room the fire was started in, except listing it as being inside in a common area. The amount of damage to the property was not listed in the report.