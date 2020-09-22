Unusual Blue Moon to Appear This Halloween

This Halloween will be a little different than in years past, but for once, this one has absolutely nothing to do with the pandemic.

For the first time since March of 2018, we will have a Blue Moon, and this year it falls on "All Hallow's Eve". What exactly is a Blue Moon (other than a tasty beverage, of course)? Here are some fast facts about Blue Moons.

A Blue Moon Isn't Actually Blue At All: The reason it's called a 'Blue Moon' has nothing to do with its color changing. That's just a figure of speech. It is basically a Full Moon. The only thing that makes it unique is a Blue Moon is the second Full Moon to occur in the same month.

The Last Blue Moon Occurred More Than Two Years Ago: The Last Blue Moon occurred back in March of 2018. Typically we have 12 Full Moons per year. When we see a 13th, that's what we call a 'Blue Moon'.

The Term 'Once In A Blue Moon' Makes More Sense When You Know About Blue Moons: Blue Moons are fairly rare, so the phrase has some weight to it.

The Last Blue Moon On Halloween Was in 1944: And we may not see one again until 2039.