Unsolved Brewster MN Murder Featured on NBC’s Dateline Friday

Tonight, Friday, December 4, the murder of Jan Kruse takes the NBC Dateline spotlight. The sleepy southwest Minnesota town of Brewster was in the headlines in 2015 and still remains an unsolved mystery to this day.

According to Dakota News Now, Kruse was found shot to death in her Brewster home. Her husband and teenage daughter were home at the time.

The interview will deep into the investigation and talk with the husband Chis Kruse who was once the prime suspect. He was charged with first-degree murder but a jury found him not guilty.

“Obviously, it was a good outcome for us. My client was found not guilty and his hope of it is that this will really spur some additional investigation; that the local police department will continue to find the killer of his wife, that’s really his hope,” said Tom Hagen, attorney and Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Office partner.

The episode airs tonight at 8:00 PM on KDLT-TV.