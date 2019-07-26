Following an NCAA Tournament appearance last year, the South Dakota Coyotes women's basketball team will enter 2019-2020 with a challenging schedule.

USD will open the season on the road for the first two games when the team travels to Northeastern (November 5) and Green Bay (November 9). The Coyotes will open the home schedule shortly after on November 13 when they host Drake.

Highlights of the schedule include four nonconference games against NCAA Tournament teams from last year. Three of those games will be played at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center when the team hosts Drake, Missouri (second round finish last year) on November 21 and Missouri State (Sweet 16 appearance) on November 25. The Coyotes will travel to South Carolina (Sweet 16 appearance) on December 22.

As detailed last week with the Summit League conference schedule released, the Coyotes and South Dakota State Jackrabbits set to meet on January 18 in Vermillion and February 22 in Brookings.

2019-2020 South Dakota Coyotes Women's Basketball Schedule: