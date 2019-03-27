University of South Dakota School of Education Best in the Nation

Being in the national spotlight has become common place for several South Dakota entities including our higher learning institutions. And once again the University of South Dakota School is turning heads. According to U.S. News & World Report , the USD School of Education has been ranked among best in the nation for 4th consecutive year.

The dean of the School of Education Donald Easton-Brooks, Ph.D. says “we are excited to again be recognized as the top graduate education school in the Dakotas, and one of the best graduate education schools in the region and in country,” “This consistent ranking is a tribute to our outstanding faculty and staff and the dedication of our amazing students.”

By expanding opportunities on campus and partnering with renowned institutions such as Vanderbilt University and Texas A&M University, the research center has experienced exceptional growth; from the 2016/17 year to the 2017/18 year, the center saw a 148 percent increase in published articles and a 78 percent increase in the total number of publications.

“The faculty in the School of Education are conducting groundbreaking research that is being recognized on a national level,” said Amy Schweinle, Ph.D., associate dean of research and graduate studies in the School of Education. “We are constantly exploring new ways to invest in our programs and give back to our community, and students are coming to the School of Education because they want to contribute to that impact.”

Source: Hailie Warren, USD News