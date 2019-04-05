University of South Dakota New College Dedicated to Innovation

The University of South Dakota will soon launch a new college dedicated to innovation and workforce development in Sioux Falls replacing USD efforts in what was formerly known as University Center-Sioux Falls (UCSF).

The South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) approved the parameters contained in a new Memorandum of Understanding between USD, South Dakota State University (SDSU) and Dakota State University (DSU) at its April 3 meeting at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

The Memorandum will go into effect once signed by the university presidents and Paul Beran, Ph.D., SDBOR executive director and CEO.

Led by Carmen Simone, Ph.D., current executive director of UCSF the new college will provide access to the following USD degrees:

Associate of Arts in General Studies

Associate of Science in Integrated Science

Associate of Arts in Graphic and Web Design

Bachelor of Science in Technical Leadership

Bachelor of General Studies

In addition, USD will also serve Sioux Falls with credit-bearing certificates, noncredit workforce training, dual credit delivery to local schools and lifelong learning opportunities.

SDSU and DSU will continue to offer complementary course offerings that showcase the strengths of DSU and SDSU, including programs like cybersecurity, nursing, web development and healthcare coding.

Source: University of South Dakota