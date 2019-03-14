A graduate of Yale, former chief of staff for the Governor and state public defender, Neil Fulton has been named the next Dean of South Dakota School of Law.

This past January the search was narrowed down to three finalists. Elena Langan Dean of Concordia University School of Law, Christopher Behan a professor at Southern Illinois University School of Law and Fulton. The national search was led by a committee chaired by Dr. Mary Nettleman, Dean of the USD Sanford School of Medicine.

“Neil brings an exceptional set of skills and experience to USD and we are incredibly excited to have him join us as our next leader of the law school,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring.

The Miller, South Dakota native serves as the current federal public defender, South Dakota Bar Examiner. Fulton was South Dakota Governor Mike Rounds’ chief of staff and was chosen by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals as federal public defender for North Dakota and South Dakota.

He will begin full-time this June.