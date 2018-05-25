University of South Dakota is Among Nation’s Top Party Schools

Colleges and Universities all over the United States are pulling out all the stops to get on all kinds of lists to help them recruit perspective students. From most affordable to highest quality education to best graduation rates, rankings are most always a big positive.

Until it comes to the dreaded 'party school' list.

And this year the University of South Dakota is on it.

NewsMax included the Vermillion school on its list of the top 20 most raucous campuses in America. Although the folks that wrote their story might have partied a little too hard themselves because they had USD's location listed as 'Columbia, South Dakota'.

The list was complied using figures from another website The Stacker, which graded the party scene in Vermillion as 'A+', especially during Dakota Days, the school's annual homecoming celebration.

