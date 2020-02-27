After leading the Univesity of Sioux Falls men's basketball team to an NSIC South Division title, head coach Chris Johnson has taken home conference honors.

Johnson, who is currently in his 12th season at USF, has led the Cougars to a 22-7 overall record after being picked to finish 10th in the preseason poll. USF defeated Minot State in the opening round of the NSIC Basketball Tournament.

This is the third time in Johnson's coaching career that he has earned honors for his season, but the first time since he joined USF. Johnson was named Hauff-MidAmerica/GPAC Coach of the Year in 2010-11 and also the 2004-05 Heart of America Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

USF enters the quarterfinals of the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night (February 29) against Minnesota State Mankato at 5:30 PM. The Cougars also sit 10th overall in the most recent DII Regional Rankings.

Source: University of Sioux Falls

