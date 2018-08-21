DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Duluth women's cross-country and track and field coach Joanna Warmington has resigned, alleging NCAA and Title IX violations by the school.

Warmington said Monday she is in contact with a law firm about the alleged violations as well as defamation and UMD's handling of her personnel file.

The coach was put on a leave of absence in March. In a statement, she said the leave was "under the pretext that there were complaints by student athletes" about her "coaching behavior."

UMD spokeswoman Lynne Williams says the school respects Warmington's decision to resign. Williams said in a statement details of the investigation remain private but said complaints were made to the university and investigated by an outside law firm.

WDIO-TV reports UMD will begin a search for Warmington's replacement immediately.

