University of Minnesota Cuts 3 Men’s Athletic Programs

Unfortunate news out of the Twin Cities as the University of Minnesota announced that they will be cutting three men's athletic programs.

That news was delivered by the University amid college athletic departments across the country facing major deficits because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Minnesota Board of voted 7-5 on Friday to eliminate men's tennis, men's gymnastics, and indoor track and field.

All these will be officially removed at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Outdoor track and field was scheduled to be voted on as well, but last minute, they removed it from those being considered for elimination.

The reasoning from the Athletic Department was that the U needed to get Title IX compliant and it was needed due to the economic shortfalls because of the pandemic.

The University expected to save $2 million with these cuts but that was reduced to $1.6 million at the meeting.

The University has noted that they expect to lose more than $45 million this year because of the lack of fans and changes to the season.

This is unfortunately becoming more and more of the norm throughout college sports as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc all over the United States including on the economics of college athletics.

For more information on the University of Minnesota Athletic Department and Gophers Sports, you can visit their website.