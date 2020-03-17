Universities Transition to Online Class Only

The South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) announced Monday that classes will temporarily move online for all of its institutions.

After extending spring break the SDBOR says its six public universities in South Dakota move all classes to online status. On-campus, in-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.

According to a statement released by the SDBOR, the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff throughout the state is our top priority and we continue to monitor the situation around the clock.

Beginning Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 10, all classes at Augustana University will temporarily move online.

University of Sioux Falls classes will transition to online-only March 23 through April 3rd.

