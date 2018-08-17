Unfinished Sioux Falls House Gets More Abuse

In a neighborhood of upscale houses, this one sticks out like a sore thumb. Because it is unfinished and unoccupied, it’s a frequent target for vandals.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the house on South Westfield Trail was under siege on Saturday when police arrived around 3:45 PM.

“(Witnesses) saw people go into this vacant house and police found four people inside. Three of them were juveniles and the other was an adult. They all tried to run away from the officers but we caught all of them. Inside (the structure) there’s already a lot of graffiti and damage done to the home so we’re not sure if they did anything new. However, there was a small fire that was set that didn’t cause any extensive damage.”

Police charged two fifteen-year old boys, a seventeen-year old girl and the eighteen-year old from Sioux Falls with third degree burglary, second degree arson and fleeing police. The suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

