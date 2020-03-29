Unemployment Payments Skyrocket

In a press release issued on Friday, March 27, the Department of Labor and Regulation has seen a dramatic increase in unemployment insurance activity due to COVID-19 related layoffs. A new “last name” filing system is being implemented effective Monday, March 30. Based on the first letter of your last name, claimants should file:

A-F on Monday

G-N on Tuesday

O-Z on Wednesday

If you missed your day, you can file on Thursday or Friday

“We strongly encourage workers who need to file for unemployment to do so online at RAclaims.sd.gov,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “You can also call 605-626-3179, but the wait time is approximately one hour.”

A video tutorial for filing an unemployment claim online is available. Selecting the direct deposit option instead of a debit card will result in faster benefit payments.

The most common error is needing to reset the username or password. You are asked to not call to reset your username or password, email DLRRADivision@state.sd.us.

Claimants filing weekly certifications can go online at RAclaims.sd.gov or call 605-626-3212, including after 5:00 PM to keep phone lines available for first-time users. Payments will not be delayed.

Due to the significant influx of claims, 25 more staff has been added to take calls, reset passwords, and process online claims. The number of phone lines has also increased.

