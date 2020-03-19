Unemployment Filing: Assistance for Employers

From restaurant employees to ticket takers many of the Sioux Falls and South Dakotas labor force is filing for unemployment due to COVID-19.

The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) is asking employers to file unemployment insurance information to sign up for the State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) e-Response. SIDES e-Response is a fast, secure and standardized way to automate responses to notices of unemployment claims.

Employers should know SIDES e-Response gives you an easy and efficient way to respond to information requests from DLR, saving time and money by:

Eliminating mail delivery, allowing more time to gather information and respond timely

Ensuring complete information is provided the first time, reducing the need for phone calls

Reducing paper handling, staff time and postage costs

Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman says, “Wait times in our unemployment call center are longer than normal due to the high volume of claims.”

Hultman strongly encourages businesses to submit questions specific to COVID-19 layoffs and closures to DLRRADivision@state.sd.us to receive a direct and timely response.

Source: SD.GOV

