un-Defined Purple Purses Finding Our Voices For Domestic Violence

Thursday night October 18th, in Sioux Falls at the Museum of Visual Materials un-Defined presents Purple Purses Finding Our Voices For Domestic Violence.

I saw one of my favorite Sioux Falls poets Tom Foster post about this event, and Tom will also be sharing his gift of poetry as part of the evening.

From the un-Defined Facebook page:

Join us for the Purple Purse and Finding Our Voices event to increase awareness and help to END Domestic Violence in our community. The evening will consist of a domestic violence and sexual abuse survivor art show, inspiring local speakers, a raffle & door prizes, and great entertainment by The Magic of Travis Nye. Enjoy a complimentary Gourmet Dessert Bar and live music provided by Kareem Brown. Wine will be available for purchase.

They will also be drawing for door prizes throughout the evening as part of the event.

To learn more about un-Defined check out their website.