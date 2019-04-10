The Target Center in Minneapolis will host the UFC for the first time in seven years on Saturday, June 29 with a big welterweight main event.

UFC on ESPN 4 will broadcast live from Minneapolis on Saturday, June 29. The main event of the show will feature a rematch between two former UFC welterweight champions. "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler will face Tyron Woodley as the top fight of the card according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto . The two fighters headlined UFC 201 back in July 2016 with Woodley knocking out Lawler in the first round of the bout to win the UFC Welterweight Championship.

No other matches have been announced yet for the card. Tickets are not yet available and an on-sale date has not been released. The Target Center has the event confirmed on its website , as does the UFC .

This will be the first time in seven years that the UFC has hosted a show in Minneapolis. The last event to take place in the cities was back in 2012 for UFC on FX: Browne vs. Bigfoot . Prior to the event in 2012, the UFC hosted UFC 87: Seek and Destory at the Target Center featuring Brock Lesnar.